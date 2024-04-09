Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 958 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,487,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

