Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $104.83 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

