BSW Wealth Partners Sells 453 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

