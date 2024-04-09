First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NXTG opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $387.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.