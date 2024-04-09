First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NXTG opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $387.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

