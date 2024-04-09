Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.39 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.