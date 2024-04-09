Zacks Research Weighs in on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.35 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $104.83 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $23,178,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

