Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 395,796 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.14% of AGNC Investment worth $75,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

