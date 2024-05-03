Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

