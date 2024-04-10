Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of HPE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
