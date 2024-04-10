RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of IJUL opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

