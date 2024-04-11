Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 848 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.