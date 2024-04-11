BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 632.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.01).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
