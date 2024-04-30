Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

