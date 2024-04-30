Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Penumbra Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
