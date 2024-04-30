Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 537,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 234,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

