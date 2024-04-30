6,221 Shares in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRNW opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

