International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FTRE opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

