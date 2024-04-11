Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

