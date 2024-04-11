Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,673,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
