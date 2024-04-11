Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,673,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

