Marin Software Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Marin Software Stock Up 126.3 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

