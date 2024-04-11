Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

