Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $266.86 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,422 shares of company stock worth $120,553,369 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

