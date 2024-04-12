Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $62.71

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

