Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

