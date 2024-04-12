iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$69.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAG stock opened at C$82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.31. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

