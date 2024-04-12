Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 26,716 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $272.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BeiGene by 57.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 53.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 91.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

