Keith E. Creel Sells 59,925 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$118.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

