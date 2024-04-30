Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

