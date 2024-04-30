Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.
View Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.