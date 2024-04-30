NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.42. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

