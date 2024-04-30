TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.