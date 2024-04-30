ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 2.9 %
ENG opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
About ENGlobal
