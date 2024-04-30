Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILC opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.