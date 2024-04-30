NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

