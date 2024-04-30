Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Get Toyota Tsusho alerts:

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.