Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
