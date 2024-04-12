Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

