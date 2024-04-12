Tobam Sells 5,452 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 5.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.