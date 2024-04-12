Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDSW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

