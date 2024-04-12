Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDSW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
About Wearable Devices
Further Reading
