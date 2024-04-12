Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.35%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,258 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.