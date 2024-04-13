Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.1 %

CWCO opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16,054.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 137.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 188,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

