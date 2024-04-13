Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

