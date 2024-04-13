Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

CFB stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

