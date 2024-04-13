Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHG opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

