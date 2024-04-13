Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,208 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

