Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.88% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $21.59.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

