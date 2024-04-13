Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,996 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Central Securities worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 14.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Trading Down 1.6 %

Central Securities stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.