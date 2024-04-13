ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.73. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

