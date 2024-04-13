Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 834,504 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,145,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.87% of 23andMe worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 88.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 538,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 113.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $934,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,192 shares of company stock worth $88,660. 27.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.44 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

