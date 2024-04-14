B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading Down 7.6%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

B Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

