Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $81.09

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

