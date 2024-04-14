Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

